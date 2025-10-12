All educational institutions to reopen tomorrow in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – The All Pakistan Private Schools Associations have announced that educational institutions in the district will reopen tomorrow as usual.

All three organizations of All Pakistan Private Schools have also announced the reopening of all private schools, and Abdur Ahmad Khan, President of APSMA Punjab, has confirmed the reopening of schools.

The Punjab Education Department’s website has also confirmed that schools will reopen.

The announcement stated that on Monday (tomorrow), all government and private schools, colleges, and universities across the district will reopen.

The head of the District Education Authority Rawalpindi has also confirmed the reopening of schools, but it was noted that schools in Jhelum district, within Rawalpindi Division, will remain closed.