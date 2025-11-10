Senate passes 27th Constitutional Amendment amid opposition uproar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s upper house, the Senate, approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment with an overwhelming majority.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani announced that 64 members voted in favor, with no opposition votes, declaring the bill passed. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had earlier presented the motion for the Senate’s approval, and under Chairman Gilani’s supervision, each clause of the amendment was read and voted on.

Opposition Walkout and Voting Details

PTI senators staged a protest, tearing copies of the bill and gathering in front of the chairman’s dais. Despite the disruption, Senator Saifullah Abro of PTI, along with JUI senators Ahmad Khan and Naseema Ehsan, voted in favor. The government successfully secured a two-thirds majority required for the amendment.

Several articles, including Article 42, 59, 63A, 68, 78, 81, 93, 100, 114, 130, 165A, 175, 175A, 175D, 186, 191A, 200, 209, and 243, were amended. Key changes include the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court, adjustments to the Supreme Court’s powers, inclusion of the Federal Constitutional Court in judicial procedures and oath-taking, amendments regarding judicial appointments and transfers, and modifications to the Supreme Judicial Council’s role. The amendments also transferred certain powers from the Supreme Court to the Federal Constitutional Court, including suo motu powers, and established procedures for the appointment of defense chiefs, renaming the Chief of Army Staff to Commander of Defense Forces, and granting lifetime privileges to Field Marshal, Air Marshal, and Admiral ranks. Legal immunity for the President regarding post-retirement matters was also included.

Parliamentary debate and remarks

Presiding Officer Manzoor Akbar initiated discussions on the 27th Amendment. Senators expressed differing views. Senator Agha Shahzeb Durrani criticized PTI for internal election issues and highlighted past security and governance challenges. Senator Fauzia Arshad noted the absence of the opposition leader and criticized the amendment as undermining institutions.

PPP Senator Ponjoomal Bhil defended the amendments, praising the sacrifices of past leaders for the country and constitution. Senator Abdul Qadir emphasized the backlog in courts, the need for judicial reform, and the inclusion of minority representation in provincial cabinets.

The parliamentary committee’s report on the amendment, presented by Chairman Farooq H. Naik, was discussed alongside consultations between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar regarding voting procedures. The 27th Constitutional Amendment was finally passed, marking a significant change in Pakistan’s constitutional and judicial framework.