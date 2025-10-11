Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Update – 11 Oct 2025

KARACHI – The exchange rates of major foreign currencies against Pakistani rupee remains largely stable, with slight variations observed across the board.

In open market, US dollar remains at Rs282.70 for buying and Rs282.80 for selling, maintaining its position from earlier in the week. Euro stood at Rs331.90 for buying and Rs335.40 for selling, while the British pound traded at Rs380.70 and Rs383.70, respectively.

UAE dirham was quoted at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was priced at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00.

Canadian dollar at Rs205.60 (buying) and Rs212.60 (selling), the Australian dollar at Rs185.40 and Rs190.40, and the Kuwaiti dinar, the strongest foreign currency against the rupee, trading between Rs913.55 and Rs922.55.