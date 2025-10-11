Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Update – 11 Oct 2025

By News Desk
Oct 11, 2025

KARACHI – The exchange rates of major foreign currencies against Pakistani rupee remains largely stable, with slight variations observed across the board.

In open market, US dollar remains at Rs282.70 for buying and Rs282.80 for selling, maintaining its position from earlier in the week. Euro stood at Rs331.90 for buying and Rs335.40 for selling, while the British pound traded at Rs380.70 and Rs383.70, respectively.

UAE dirham was quoted at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was priced at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00.

Canadian dollar at Rs205.60 (buying) and Rs212.60 (selling), the Australian dollar at Rs185.40 and Rs190.40, and the Kuwaiti dinar, the strongest foreign currency against the rupee, trading between Rs913.55 and Rs922.55.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.70 282.80
Euro EUR 331.90 335.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.70 383.70
UAE Dirham AED 76.95 77.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 76.00
Australian Dollar AUD 185.40 190.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.90 754.40
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.60 212.60
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.80 40.20
Danish Krone DKK 44.55 45.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.80
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.55 922.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.30 67.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.85 166.85
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.32 78.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.80 221.55
Swedish Krona SEK 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
