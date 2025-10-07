Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 7 October 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market opened today with stable trend in major global currencies against the Pakistani Rupee, though minor fluctuations were noted in regional and Gulf currencies.

On Tuesday, US Dollar (USD) remained at Rs282.5 for buying and Rs282.6 for selling, showing stability amid consistent interbank demand. Euro (EUR) appreciated slightly, quoted at Rs 331.8 (buying) and Rs 335.3 (selling).

UK Pound is trading at Rs 380.6 for buying and Rs 383.6 for selling. UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded steadily at Rs 76.95 and Rs 75.3 (buying) respectively, showing little change from the previous session.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained most valuable foreign currency at Rs 913.45 (buying) and Rs 922.45 (selling), while the Swiss Franc (CHF) followed at Rs 355.12 and Rs 357.87.

Currency dealers report that overall activity remains moderate, with traders watching upcoming US inflation data and Middle East oil price movements, both of which could influence exchange rate trends in the coming days.