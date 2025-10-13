Sohail Afridi: All you need to know about KP New CM

ISLAMABAD – Sohail Afridi was picked as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s new chief executive in Chief Minister’s provincial assembly session overshadowed by opposition walkout and uncertainty over the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

KP Assembly Speaker went ahead with election despite the opposition’s absence, announcing that candidates Maulana Lutfur Rehman (JUI-F), Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf (PML-N), and Arbab Zarak Khan (PPP) did not receive any votes.

Who is Sohail Afridi?

Sohail Afridi, a first-time member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, is poised to take over as the province’s Chief Minister following the resignation of Ali Amin Gandapur, acting on the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Afridi, representing PK-70 Khyber-II, emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections, securing a commanding 31,649 votes against his closest rival, Bilawal Afridi of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, who received 7,401 votes.

A businessman by profession, Afridi holds a degree in Economics and made a strong entry into provincial politics with this landmark win.

Before his election, Afridi held several key positions within PTI, including president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Insaf Students Federation and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communication and Works. Following the last cabinet reshuffle, he was appointed Minister for Higher Education. He is also a member of PTI’s Central Executive Committee.

Afridi’s appointment is seen as part of PTI’s ongoing strategy to bring fresh leadership into key provincial positions, with his experience in both party organization and governance expected to guide his tenure as Chief Minister.