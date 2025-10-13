Online Verification of Test Reports made mandatory for New LESCO Connections

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) announced stricter requirements for getting new electricity connections.

According to official sources, online verification of the test report has now been made mandatory for all types of connections, including domestic, commercial, industrial, and tube wells. The relevant Electric Inspector will be responsible for verifying the test reports, and LESCO’s new connection system has been integrated with the Electric Inspector’s online reporting portal.

Applicants will now be required to attach the test report along with other necessary documents when submitting their online application for a new connection. Once the Electric Inspector verifies the report online, LESCO will issue a demand notice.

After the payment of the demand notice, LESCO will provide meters and other related materials to applicant. Upon completion of these steps, the electricity connection will be installed and activated for the consumer.