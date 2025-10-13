PM Shehbaz joins Global Leaders to broker Gaza Ceasefire in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh

EGYPT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Sharm El-Sheikh to participate in Gaza Peace Summit, after special invitation from US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The premier was received at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport by Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt Aamir Shoukat, and senior diplomatic officials from both Pakistan and Egypt.

The summit, aimed at securing a ceasefire and long-term peace in Gaza, is being attended by several world leaders, including the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. During the summit, he will also join other global leaders at the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit marks culmination of diplomatic efforts initiated last month in New York, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, along with the heads of seven Arab and Islamic countries Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Turkey held a meeting with President Trump to discuss possible frameworks for establishing peace in Gaza.

After meeting, the participating Arab and Islamic nations issued a joint statement praising President Trump’s efforts for peace, and pledged to work jointly with the United States toward a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, as well as to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.