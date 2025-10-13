Gold Prices in Pakistan smashes all record to hit Rs 428,200 Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan touched historic high on Monday, advancing upward trajectory amid strong global demand and local currency pressure.

According to figures released by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 5,500 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs 428,200 per tola, the highest ever recorded in the country’s history.

Gold Rates

Gold Type Increase New Price 24-Karat Gold (per tola) 5,500 428,200 Gold (10 grams) 4,715 367,112

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 4,715, taking it to Rs 367,112 from Rs 362,397 on the last trading day of the previous week.

In the international bullion market, gold prices surged by $55 per ounce, reaching $4,071 per ounce.

The silver market also witnessed a rise, with 10 grams of silver increasing by Rs 147 to Rs 4,498, while the international silver rate stood at $51.60 per ounce.

Experts attribute the continuous spike in gold prices to global market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening Pakistani rupee, which have prompted investors to shift towards gold as a safer investment option.