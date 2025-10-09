PITB launches Chief Minister’s IT Internship Program to empower Punjab Youth

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) launched Chief Minister’s IT Internship Program (CMITIP) under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to bridge gap between academia and industry and create meaningful career opportunities for IT graduates across the region.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at the Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore. The event was attended by DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Skills Development Ahmed Islam, and representatives from the IT industry and academia.

Under CMITIP, 2,000 paid internships will be offered to IT graduates over the next two years, enabling them to gain hands-on professional experience in the private sector. Each internship will last five months, with participants receiving a monthly stipend of PKR 50,000. Partner companies hosting interns will also receive PKR 12,500 per intern as administrative support to facilitate mentorship and training.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The Chief Minister’s IT Internship Program is a major step toward preparing our youth for the global digital economy. With Punjab producing nearly 45,000 IT graduates every year, this initiative ensures they don’t just hold degrees, they gain the skills, exposure, and confidence to thrive in the tech industry.”

Eligible companies registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and maintaining physical offices in Punjab can register on the program’s official portal to host interns. Applicants must have 16 years of education in an IT-related discipline and have graduated within the last four years.

The selection process will include an online pre-assessment test followed by company-led interviews. Interns’ monthly progress will be evaluated and verified by their supervisors, while stipends will be directly transferred to their bank accounts to ensure transparency and efficiency.

With 64% of Pakistan’s IT companies based in Punjab and national IT exports surpassing $3.8 billion in FY 2024–25, the CMITIP is a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening Punjab’s contribution to the digital economy and helping the nation achieve its $10–18 billion IT export target by 2028.