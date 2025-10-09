Google launches free one-year AI pro plan for Pakistani students aged 18 and above

Global tech giant Google has announced a one-year free “Google AI Pro Plan” for students in Pakistan aged 18 and above.

On Thursday, Google unveiled this educational initiative, offering Pakistani students free access to the AI Pro Plan for one year to enhance learning, research, and creativity.

Under the program, students will gain access to advanced AI tools and features, including deep research through the Gemini 2.5 Pro model.

Google stated that students will receive AI assistance across Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, enabling them to summarize emails, create presentations, and analyze data more efficiently.

Additionally, NotebookLM will help students with personalized research and writing, while creative tools for video and image generation will also be available.

According to Google, the Gemini platform will include new features such as Veo 3 and Flow, and each student will receive 2TB of free cloud storage for saving files, notes, and projects.

Google said its mission is to provide every student with access to advanced AI tools, adding that this program is being launched in Pakistan and several other Asia-Pacific countries.