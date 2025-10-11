Stay Powered, Stay Confident: vivo Y21d, Your All-Day Partner

LAHORE – vivo today announced the official launch of the vivo Y21d, the latest addition to its Y Series lineup. Designed for young consumers and everyday users, the Y21d delivers long-lasting performance, dependable durability, and practical features that bring peace of mind, all at an affordable price.

The Y21d introduces meaningful improvements in areas that matter most to daily life. The device combines enhanced durability, a larger battery, smarter performance, and upgraded imaging capabilities, ensuring users enjoy practical and reliable features without compromise.

Built for Everyday Confidence

Durability is at the heart of the vivo Y21d. The device comes IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, representing the highest level of dustproof protection in the mobile phone industry. Built for tough conditions, it withstands exposure to water, heat, dirt, drops, and everyday accidents. With All-Round Waterproof protection, users can capture memories underwater using Underwater Photography mode for both photos and videos. Daily reliability is further enhanced by One-Tap Water Ejection and One-Tap Dust and Water Removal, while SGS Certification, Military Grade Certification, and the AirSpring Phone Case provide superior drop resistance, giving users peace of mind that their phone is built to last.

Power That Lasts, Performance That Delivers

The vivo Y21d features a 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery and 44W FlashCharge, providing long-lasting power for work, study, or entertainment. With up to 21.6 hours of continuous YouTube streaming, users can stay connected without carrying a bulky power bank. The device charges from 20% to 100% in just 75 minutes, and 29-Dimension Security Protection ensures safe charging. Designed for longevity, the battery retains over 80% of its capacity even after five years of use.

Performance is enhanced with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, delivering smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 50-Month Smooth Experience promise ensures sustained performance over time. Additional smart features, including Circle to Search with Google, Passkey, AI Screen Translation, Face Unlock with Mask or Helmet On, and Glove Mode, make everyday use more convenient and practical.

Designed to Express Personality

The vivo Y21d comes in three fashion-forward color variants: Lavender Purple, a trendy and chic option; Coral Red, with a visibly premium look; and Jade Green, elegant and timeless. Each color is crafted to resonate with young users, offering a stylish way to showcase individuality. The Y21d also features a Flagship Quad Curved Back Cover, Premium Frame Design, and Dynamic Light, combining comfort in hand with a refined appearance.

Immersive Entertainment and High-Definition Imaging

The vivo Y21d delivers engaging multimedia experiences with 400% Large Volume Dual Stereo Speakers and a 6.68-inch Dotch Display with 1,000 nits’ brightness and a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth interactions. With Low Blue Light Certification and Eye Protection Mode, visuals remain clear while caring for users’ eye health.

Imaging is powered by a 50 MP HD rear camera with HD Portrait, offering high-definition photography with ease. AI Photo Enhance allows smart and simple touch-ups, while Album Memories, Multi-Style Portrait, and Stylish Night Filters provide creative options for capturing memorable moments.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y21d is available across Pakistan in a 6 + 128GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 43,999. vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the Y21d a 15 – day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.