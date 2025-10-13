Lahore, Islamabad Metrobus service still suspended amid security concerns

LAHORE – Metrobus service in Lahore, Islamabad and other cities have been partially suspended in wake of ongoing protests by TLP. Several inner-city roads and motorway entry and exit points have also been closed, causing issues for commuters.

Amid heightened security concerns, authorities partially suspended Metrobus service as a precaution against potential incidents. The closures also caused major traffic disruptions, affecting commuters heading to offices and hospitals.

An ambulance carrying deceased person on Ferozepur Road reportedly got stuck due to the roadblocks. The Chungi Amar Sadhu-Ferozepur Road remains closed to traffic.

Metrobus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad remains suspended for the fourth consecutive day, after being halted on October 9. With offices and schools now reopening, the continued suspension has compounded commuting difficulties for residents.

According to Metrobus Authority, no instructions have yet been received from the administration regarding resumption of the service. Once clearance is granted, the Metrobus service will be restored.