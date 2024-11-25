Lahore Metro Bus Service resumes operations on THESE Routes

LAHORE – Metro Bus Service has been partially restored on Monday after complete suspension amid ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

To facilitate commuters, Metro bus service has been restored between Gajjumata and MAO College Chowk, while the route from MAO to Shahdara remains closed on first working day of the week.

Officials said metro bus operations confirmed restricted routes were result of ongoing security issues in provincial capital.

Lahore Traffic Update

Traffic in Lahore has been mostly restored, with normal operations on key routes including Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, and Sagian Ravi Bridge, all providing access to the city. Lahore Traffic Police also confirmed that traffic is moving freely on Thokar Niaz Baig to Multan Road, Raiwind Road, Ferozepur Road, and Gajju Matta.

DIG Operations Lahore reported that traffic has been partially restored at major points like Data Darbar, Azadi Chowk, and Shahdara.

Authorities also cleared containers and trucks, allowing one-lane traffic on various roads while Motorway, Eastern Bypass at Babu Sabu interchange, and Lahore Ring Road remain closed, with all interchanges on the Ring Road shut to vehicles.