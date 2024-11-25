Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Belarusian President due in Pakistan today to boost trade and strengthen diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Belarusian President Aleksandar Lukashenko is set to arrive in Pakistan’s capital for three-day official visit, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between two sides.

During his stay, President Lukashenko is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and other top officials with talks will focus on strengthening ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation across various sectors.

Several key agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) are expected to be signed as part of the visit.

The visit underscores the growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus, reflecting a mutual desire to expand diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

In addition to the President’s visit, a high-level Belarusian ministerial delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, has already arrived in Islamabad. The delegation was received by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi upon arrival.

Lukashenko’s visit highlights the commitment of both nations to further deepen their collaboration and foster stronger diplomatic relations.

