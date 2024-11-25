TikTok star Imsha Rehman’s old pictures go viral amid leaks controversy

TikTok star Imsha Rehman found herself at the center of a social media storm as her private videos were leaked, prompting her to deactivate her all social media handles.

As the obscene clips of Imsha Rehman were all over the internet, several Instagram posts shared from her accounts in previous months surfaced online and are being reshared.

The influencer from GB – known for her engaging content – faced backlash when an MMS leak surfaced, leading to significant public criticism. In the wake of the scandal, she deactivated all her social media accounts, effectively cutting off her online presence.

‘Imsha Rehman Video Leak’

Fans and followers also expressed concern, with many showing support for her during this challenging time. Despite the viral attention on her past images, Imsha remained silent and has not blamed anyone for the issue.

The ongoing backlash further sparked larger conversation about pressure faced by influencers, with many questioning the ethics behind the viral sharing of private content.