Pakistan Stock Exchange nears 100,000 milestone as market soars to new heights

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to climb, and now benchmark KSE-100 Index hovered around 99,000 mark, up by 1,200 points during intra-day trading.

On first working day of the week, the index started in the red, reaching an intra-day low of 97,137.63. However, buying activity surged, pushing index above 99,000, with a high of 99,317.47 before retreating slightly.

Commercial banks led charge, with major gains while pharma giants and fertilizer contributed to the rally. KSE-100 Index moved up by 389.09 points to 98,187.32 as index fluctuated between high of 99,317.47 and a low of 97,137.63, with a trading volume of 144,322,912 shares.

KSE-100 has gained 66.70% over the past year and 51.85% year-to-date. Despite these gains, ongoing political tensions in the country, including the PTI long march, continue to influence market sentiment.

PTI protesters are heading toward Islamabad, demanding release of political prisoners, the repeal of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the release of party founder Imran Khan.

Historic as PSX crosses 97,000 milestone for first time

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

