Pakistan Stock Exchange nears 100,000 milestone as market soars to new heights

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to climb, and now benchmark KSE-100 Index hovered around 99,000 mark, up by 1,200 points during intra-day trading.

On first working day of the week, the index started in the red, reaching an intra-day low of 97,137.63. However, buying activity surged, pushing index above 99,000, with a high of 99,317.47 before retreating slightly.

Commercial banks led charge, with major gains while pharma giants and fertilizer contributed to the rally. KSE-100 Index moved up by 389.09 points to 98,187.32 as index fluctuated between high of 99,317.47 and a low of 97,137.63, with a trading volume of 144,322,912 shares.

KSE-100 has gained 66.70% over the past year and 51.85% year-to-date. Despite these gains, ongoing political tensions in the country, including the PTI long march, continue to influence market sentiment.

PTI protesters are heading toward Islamabad, demanding release of political prisoners, the repeal of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the release of party founder Imran Khan.