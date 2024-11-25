Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Rs20,000 Fine imposed for washing cars and floors with household water

Rs20000 Fine Imposed For Washing Cars And Floors With Household Water

ISLAMABAD – In latest attempt to tackle growing issue of water wastage, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) announced hefty fines for domestic and commercial users who use household water for washing cars and floors.

A notification issued by water agency stated that individuals found wasting water in such activities will be fined Rs20,000. For first-time offenders, domestic users will face a fine of Rs10,000, while commercial users will be fined Rs20,000. A second violation will result in the disconnection of the water supply.

The decision was made following a court order that called for a comprehensive strategy to prevent water misuse. The court emphasized the need for urgent action to protect and conserve water resources amid rising concerns about water scarcity.

This initiative comes at a time when water wastage for non-essential purposes, such as washing cars and cleaning large paved areas, has become a significant problem, particularly in urban centers.

The growing demand for water, coupled with water shortages in many parts of Pakistan, has prompted local authorities, including WASA, to take action to reduce excessive water consumption.

WASA’s efforts aim to ensure that water is used efficiently and to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, especially as the country grapples with increasing challenges related to water availability.

Lahore s Lorry Adda to be transformed into an airport-style terminal

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search