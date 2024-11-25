Rs20,000 Fine imposed for washing cars and floors with household water

ISLAMABAD – In latest attempt to tackle growing issue of water wastage, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) announced hefty fines for domestic and commercial users who use household water for washing cars and floors.

A notification issued by water agency stated that individuals found wasting water in such activities will be fined Rs20,000. For first-time offenders, domestic users will face a fine of Rs10,000, while commercial users will be fined Rs20,000. A second violation will result in the disconnection of the water supply.

The decision was made following a court order that called for a comprehensive strategy to prevent water misuse. The court emphasized the need for urgent action to protect and conserve water resources amid rising concerns about water scarcity.

This initiative comes at a time when water wastage for non-essential purposes, such as washing cars and cleaning large paved areas, has become a significant problem, particularly in urban centers.

The growing demand for water, coupled with water shortages in many parts of Pakistan, has prompted local authorities, including WASA, to take action to reduce excessive water consumption.

WASA’s efforts aim to ensure that water is used efficiently and to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, especially as the country grapples with increasing challenges related to water availability.