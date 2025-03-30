Sui Southern announces gas schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr

Sui Southern Gas Company has announced the gas supply schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr. The company has decided to open all gas valves at full pressure during the holiday to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

A spokesperson from Sui Southern stated that gas will be available until midnight on all three days of Eid. Additionally, the gas supply for the night of Chand Raat (the eve of Eid) will also continue until midnight.

This decision is aimed at providing uninterrupted gas service to consumers during the festive season.