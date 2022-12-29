PM Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan discuss bilateral, global issues

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and both leaders discussed the bilateral ties and developments in the region.

In a press release, the PM house said the Prime Minister held a telephone conversation with Turkish premier. Shehbaz invited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the International Conference being co-hosted with the United Nations in Geneva on January 9.

During the call, the premier highlighted the daunting challenge faced by South Asian country in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction after massive floods.

He further expressed gratitude on behalf of the Pakistani people and the government to the brotherly country for quick humanitarian assistance.

The statement further said that Islamabad and Ankara also exchanged views on various bilateral matters and international issues, and agreed to remain in close contact.