PM Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan discuss bilateral, global issues

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and both leaders discussed the bilateral ties and developments in the region.
In a press release, the PM house said the Prime Minister held a telephone conversation with Turkish premier. Shehbaz invited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the International Conference being co-hosted with the United Nations in Geneva on January 9.
During the call, the premier highlighted the daunting challenge faced by South Asian country in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction after massive floods.
He further expressed gratitude on behalf of the Pakistani people and the government to the brotherly country for quick humanitarian assistance.
The statement further said that Islamabad and Ankara also exchanged views on various bilateral matters and international issues, and agreed to remain in close contact.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|261
|263.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|298
|301
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.