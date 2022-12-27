PM Shehbaz calls Qatari Emir, invites him to attend International Conference on Climate Resilient

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has dialed the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and invited him to participate in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted with the UN, in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

A press release issued by the PM House said the premier holds a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, where he thanked the Gulf leader for the generous humanitarian assistance amid floods in Pakistan earlier this year.

PM Shehbaz recalled that the South Asian country is now facing a huge challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction in a climate-resilient manner.

During his latest interaction, PM also felicitated Sheikh Thani for successfully hosting the FIFA-2022 Football World Cup, which had set a new benchmark for international sports events.

The press release further mentioned that both sides exchanged views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.