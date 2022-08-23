PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar on maiden visit, receives red carpet welcome
Web Desk
05:46 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar on maiden visit, receives red carpet welcome
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office
Share

ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accorded a red carpet welcome on Tuesday as he reached Qatar on a two-day visit, his office confirmed in a social media post.

The premier arrived on his maiden visit to the Gulf nation at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. PM Sharif was warmly received by Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti.

He is scheduled to meet the Qatari leadership to hold ‘in-depth consultations’ and will also interact with the business community to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan.

PM visited Qatar to transport historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship. 

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said: “Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries.”

PM Shehbaz will also hold interactions with market and business leaders in Qatar where he will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial & infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

“Important to understand context of visit. The world is experiencing slow economic recovery from Covid-19. Geo-political tensions have affected supply chains & rising energy & food prices have added more woes. Our shared challenges call for exploring new avenues for cooperation,” the premier concluded.

PM Shehbaz likely to meet Indian counterpart Modi ... 01:25 PM | 11 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the 2022 annual summit of the SCO Heads of State ...

More From This Category
ONE Homes launch London campaign to celebrate ...
05:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Defiant journalist Jameel Farooqui handed over to ...
05:19 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
IHC summons Imran Khan in contempt case
02:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Internet services back to normal across Pakistan, ...
01:24 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s former CJCSC Gen Rahimuddin passes ...
11:26 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
'Unjust laws’ – International watchdog raises ...
09:47 AM | 23 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video goes viral
06:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr