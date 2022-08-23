PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar on maiden visit, receives red carpet welcome

ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accorded a red carpet welcome on Tuesday as he reached Qatar on a two-day visit, his office confirmed in a social media post.

The premier arrived on his maiden visit to the Gulf nation at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. PM Sharif was warmly received by Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti.

He is scheduled to meet the Qatari leadership to hold ‘in-depth consultations’ and will also interact with the business community to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives on a two day official visit to Qatar. Being undertaken on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership during the visit.#PMVisitsQatar pic.twitter.com/WHxGZ3QhpW — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 23, 2022

PM visited Qatar to transport historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said: “Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries.”

Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries. We want to transform our historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 23, 2022

PM Shehbaz will also hold interactions with market and business leaders in Qatar where he will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial & infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

“Important to understand context of visit. The world is experiencing slow economic recovery from Covid-19. Geo-political tensions have affected supply chains & rising energy & food prices have added more woes. Our shared challenges call for exploring new avenues for cooperation,” the premier concluded.