LHC moved for removal of Punjab Governor Baligh-ur Rehman

Web Desk 11:44 AM | 27 Dec, 2022
LHC moved for removal of Punjab Governor Baligh-ur Rehman
Source: File photo

LAHORE – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports in local media suggest that the petitioner, Mian Shabir, filed a plea through his counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique, seeking the removal of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, who earlier denotified Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

In the petition, Shabir maintained that Rehman breached his authority by asking CM Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly without mentioning any reason behind the move.

It further maintained that Governor can not issue an order for a trust vote until a current assembly session was over. The petitioner said a letter was also sent to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but no action was taken against the Punjab Governor.

He further prayed before the court to direct President or the Prime Minister to remove Balighur Rehman as governor.

The development comes, days after former ruling party leaders demanded action against the governor under Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

LHC restores Parvez Elahi as Punjab CM

Last week, LHC reinstated CM Elahi and his cabinet and nullify Balighur Rehman’s notification of denotifying the Punjab chief minister after the PML-Q leader’s assurance not to dissolve the assembly.

