Kp Cm Afridi In Hot Water As Arrest Warrants Issued In Anti State Posts Case

ISLAMABAD – Legal troubles intensified for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi as an Islamabad district and sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him for repeatedly failing to appear in a case involving alleged misleading statements against state institutions.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah took serious notice of CM’s continuous absence despite multiple summons and ordered his immediate arrest and production before the court. The proceedings were adjourned until February 10, escalating pressure on the embattled Chief Minister.

The case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), accusing Afridi of making statements that allegedly damaged the reputation of key state institutions.

Afridi comes under radar amid mounting legal challenges on multiple fronts. He is already undergoing proceedings in an anti-terrorism court over his alleged involvement in the November 26 protest in Islamabad. In addition, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has initiated action against him for an alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct during a recent National Assembly by-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Peshawar High Court (PHC) temporarily restrained Election Commission from taking any further action or issuing a final order against the chief minister in a separate case linked to alleged threats made to government officials during the Haripur by-election.

Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Faheem Wali heard writ petition filed by Afridi challenging the ECP proceedings. Representing the chief minister, advocate Bashir Khan Wazir argued that the ECP had taken suo motu notice of a speech delivered by Afridi at a public gathering, alleging that it contained threats against government officials.

The counsel maintained that the speech was delivered outside the constituency where the by-election was being held and formed part of a province-wide development tour, during which the chief minister was announcing public projects. Despite this, the ECP issued a notice and initiated proceedings against him, the lawyer contended.