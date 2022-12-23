LHC restores Parvez Elahi as Punjab CM

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday restored Chaudhary Parvez Elahi as the Punjab Chief Minister after he assured that he would not dissolve the provincial assembly.

A larger bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprising Justices Justices Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Asim Hafeez and Muzamil Akhtar Shabir, issued the ruling on a petition filed by Elahi against his denotification as chief minister by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

The court has also reinstated the cabinet of the Punjab chief minister, which was also dissolved in line with an order of the governor.

During the hearing, the LHC bench remarked that it would reinstate Elahi if an undertaking is submitted that he would not give any advice to dissolve the assembly.

After the undertaking was submitted that he would not disband the assembly till next hearing, the court reinstated him as the chief minister. The LHC also issued notices to all the parties in the case and summoned them on January 11.

More to follow...