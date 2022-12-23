Ushna Shah grateful for the love post engagement announcement

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has announced engagement with her pro-golfer boyfriend, Hamza Amin, leaving fans and fellow celebrities gushing.

While congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple, the Bashir Momin actor thanked everyone for their love.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Shah wrote, "Pt. 2: Gora style sunset proposal & Desi style fam baat pakki, my half & half is the best of both worlds ♥️Alhamdulilah Mashallah ???? Also because so many of you asked. My jora is a gift from my friend Z, (@zainabreyazchottani) who designed it for me within days whilst unwell and in transit, I will cherish it forever ♥️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

'My hair & makeup was done by my childhood friend Geenie (@geenakashif) - we share experiences, our birthday, and now this. Here is to many more, sis???? ..and that’s a wrap! Thank you for the love,' she concluded.

Shah has been hinting at the union for quite some time since her long-time beau made it to her Instagram feed a couple of times and fans were delighted over getting more insight about the adorable celebration.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/1671807446-3045.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.