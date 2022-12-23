Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah grateful for the love post engagement announcement

Web Desk 07:35 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Ushna Shah grateful for the love post engagement announcement
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has announced engagement with her pro-golfer boyfriend, Hamza Amin, leaving fans and fellow celebrities gushing.

While congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple, the Bashir Momin actor thanked everyone for their love.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Shah wrote, "Pt. 2: Gora style sunset proposal & Desi style fam baat pakki, my half & half is the best of both worlds ♥️Alhamdulilah Mashallah ???? Also because so many of you asked. My jora is a gift from my friend Z, (@zainabreyazchottani) who designed it for me within days whilst unwell and in transit, I will cherish it forever ♥️

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

'My hair & makeup was done by my childhood friend Geenie (@geenakashif) - we share experiences, our birthday, and now this. Here is to many more, sis???? ..and that’s a wrap! Thank you for the love,' she concluded.

Shah has been hinting at the union for quite some time since her long-time beau made it to her Instagram feed a couple of times and fans were delighted over getting more insight about the adorable celebration.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/1671807446-3045.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.

Sajal Aly among celebs wishing Ushna Shah on her engagement

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly among celebs wishing Ushna Shah on her engagement

04:11 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Ushna Shah is engaged to longtime beau Hamza Amin

09:50 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest photos

02:12 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Ushna Shah's 'surprise' beach trip oozes luxury

12:21 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in football

12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah moves court for bail in video leaks case

01:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Waqar Zaka denies cryptocurrency scam allegations after non-bailable ...

09:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 23, 2022

08:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.7
Euro EUR 258 261
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: