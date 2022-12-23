Sajal Aly among celebs wishing Ushna Shah on her engagement

Lollywood actresses Sajal Aly and Ushna Shah are the epitome of friendship goals. The divas have always been there for each other through thick and thin, and when it came to Shah announcing her engagement, Aly had the sweetest wish.

The Gul e Rana actress took to Instagtam to sharing the Habs a diva's scintillating engagement photos along with a heartwarming note.

The Mom actor's Instagram story read, "Mubarak, Mubarak, Mubarak. Sadi Kuri ve kam nahi!!! Soooo happy to hear this news! BIG CONGRATULATIONS. I am so happy that you have found each other. Wishing you a lifetime joy, love and happiness."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796613-2355.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

The newest couple of tinsel town — Hamza Amin and Ushna Shah — went for an ivory-coloured kurta pajama for the handsome groom while the Bashar Momin star chose a peachy pink shalwar kameez complemented with subtle makeup for their big event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Sajal Aly isn't the only celebrity to have congratulated Shah for her new life. A-list Pakistani actors including Aiman Khan, Azfar Rehman, Kubra Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Syra Yousuf, Sana Javed, Saboor Aly and many more left congratulatory messages under Shah's post.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796953-6929.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796959-5982.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796935-8422.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796939-9679.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796942-9829.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796944-7111.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796972-6223.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

One of the renowned artists of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Shah is known for her impeccable performances in Alif Allah or Insaan, Balaa, Habs, and Bashar Momin.

On the other hand, Aly will next be seen making her international debut with Jemima Goldsmith’s film What’s Love Got To Do With It? directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.