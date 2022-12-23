Sajal Aly among celebs wishing Ushna Shah on her engagement

Lollywood actresses Sajal Aly and Ushna Shah are the epitome of friendship goals. The divas have always been there for each other through thick and thin, and when it came to Shah announcing her engagement, Aly had the sweetest wish.
The Gul e Rana actress took to Instagtam to sharing the Habs a diva's scintillating engagement photos along with a heartwarming note.
The Mom actor's Instagram story read, "Mubarak, Mubarak, Mubarak. Sadi Kuri ve kam nahi!!! Soooo happy to hear this news! BIG CONGRATULATIONS. I am so happy that you have found each other. Wishing you a lifetime joy, love and happiness."
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796613-2355.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
The newest couple of tinsel town — Hamza Amin and Ushna Shah — went for an ivory-coloured kurta pajama for the handsome groom while the Bashar Momin star chose a peachy pink shalwar kameez complemented with subtle makeup for their big event.
View this post on Instagram
Sajal Aly isn't the only celebrity to have congratulated Shah for her new life. A-list Pakistani actors including Aiman Khan, Azfar Rehman, Kubra Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Syra Yousuf, Sana Javed, Saboor Aly and many more left congratulatory messages under Shah's post.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796953-6929.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796959-5982.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796935-8422.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796939-9679.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796942-9829.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796944-7111.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-23/sajal-aly-leaves-sweet-message-for-ushna-shah-1671796972-6223.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
One of the renowned artists of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Shah is known for her impeccable performances in Alif Allah or Insaan, Balaa, Habs, and Bashar Momin.
On the other hand, Aly will next be seen making her international debut with Jemima Goldsmith’s film What’s Love Got To Do With It? directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.