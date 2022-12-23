Search

Pakistan declares attempted suicide non-punishable act

05:54 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Pakistan declares attempted suicide non-punishable act
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday ratified the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, abolishing the punishment in attempt to commit suicide cases.

The Criminal Laws (Amendment) bill has repealed section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code regarding the punishment for attempted suicide.

Following the amendment, the attempted suicide is no longer a punishable act in Pakistan.

Earlier, the law provided that “whoever attempts to commit suicide and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both”.      

The president also approved the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment bill. Both bills have been under Article 75 of the Constitution.

