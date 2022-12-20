Pakistan commutes death penalty for drug dealers

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Tuesday approved “The Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” abolishing death sentence for illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic drugs.
Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar proposed the amendment to the law, which previously allowed death penalty or life term in the cases.
The minister feared misuse of the death penalty in the narcotics cases and called for abolishing the sentence.
The JUI-F, a coalition partner in the PML-N led government, opposed the bill. Alia Kamran, the lawmakers of the Fazlur Rehman’s party, termed the move of relaxing sentences in the serious crimes as "a matter of shame."
In September this year, President Dr Arif Alvi approved an amendment to the Act, allowing death sentence or life imprisonment for drug peddlers. This included drugs of varying quantities including heroin, morphine, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
The said Act also provided a death sentence or imprisonment which shall not be less than life, along with a fine up to Rs2 million but not less than Rs1.5 million for offences involving heroin or morphine weighing 6kg or more.
It allowed a death sentence or life imprisonment but not less than 20 years along with a fine not less than Rs2.5 million for offences involving cocaine weighing 5kg or more.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
