Narcotics, weapons seized from Sindh SHO’s residence
Share
SUKKUR – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized narcotics and weapons from the residence of Station House Officer of Police Station Mirwah Gorchani in Mirpurkhas district.
Reports said the ANF team conducted the raid on the house of SHO Mirwah Gorchani Kanwar Singh after getting a credible tip off.
During the operation they seized seized about 500 kilograms charas, opium, imported liquor, one rifle, two TT pistols and two Kalashnikovs.
After receiving the detailed report of the findings, the DIGP Mirpurkhas issued the suspension orders of the SHO.
It is reported that the SHO managed to flee and could not be arrested.
Suspect in Rawalpindi SHO Imran Abbas murder case ... 06:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A suspect involved in murder of Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, SHO Police Station Race Course, was ...
- Why Pakistan has fixed Russian COVID-19 vaccine price 160% higher ...09:04 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Prince Harry lands first corporate job after royal exit08:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- FIA officer suspended for asking girl's number at Karachi airport ...08:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Narcotics, weapons seized from Sindh SHO’s residence08:27 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- Emraan Hashmi reveals family background on 42nd birthday07:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Kangana Ranaut celebrates 34th birthday with six cakes07:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021