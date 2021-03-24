Narcotics, weapons seized from Sindh SHO’s residence
Web Desk
08:27 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Narcotics, weapons seized from Sindh SHO’s residence
SUKKUR – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized narcotics and weapons from the residence of Station House Officer of Police Station Mirwah Gorchani in Mirpurkhas district.

Reports said the ANF team conducted the raid on the house of SHO Mirwah Gorchani Kanwar Singh after getting a credible tip off.

During the operation they seized seized about 500 kilograms charas, opium, imported liquor, one rifle, two TT pistols and two Kalashnikovs.

After receiving the detailed report of the findings, the DIGP Mirpurkhas issued the suspension orders of the SHO.

It is reported that the SHO managed to flee and could not be arrested.

