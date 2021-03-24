FIA officer suspended for asking girl's number at Karachi airport (VIDEO)

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers, for allegedly harassing a young woman at the Jinnah International Airport.

FIA Sindh Director Amir Farooqi on Tuesday took notice of the security agency's officer allegedly harassing the young woman arriving from Bahrain to Karachi.

According to the complainant, the officer asked for her mobile number and some mithai (sweets).

When onlookers filming the officer asked him questions, he was unable to respond.

On the other hand, the FIA officer said he had asked the woman for her number to " include it in the list," while he asked her for mithai as a joke.

The incident sparked rage on the internet and many people are demanding strict action against him.

At Karachi Int Airport,an FIA officer harassed a lone 15-year-old girl 4m Bahrain on immigration, asked her mob No and demanded money.The girl was harassed for not giving her number.The presence of such FIA officers at the airport in a sensitive place of Pakistan is excessive. pic.twitter.com/7yK0eMKzzI — SAKMohammadzai (@SAKMohammadzai) March 23, 2021

Following the incident, FIA additional director, Zain Shaikh, blacklisted Sanjay and seized his official documents.

“He has been instructed to report to the zonal headquarters immediately,” said Zain Shaikh.

Officer Sanjay was performing his duties at the immigration counter of the Federal Investigation Agency at the airport.