FIA officer suspended for asking girl's number at Karachi airport (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
FIA officer suspended for asking girl's number at Karachi airport (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers, for allegedly harassing a young woman at the Jinnah International Airport.

FIA Sindh Director Amir Farooqi on Tuesday took notice of the security agency's officer allegedly harassing the young woman arriving from Bahrain to Karachi.

According to the complainant, the officer asked for her mobile number and some mithai (sweets).

When onlookers filming the officer asked him questions, he was unable to respond.

On the other hand, the FIA officer said he had asked the woman for her number to " include it in the list," while he asked her for mithai as a joke.

The incident sparked rage on the internet and many people are demanding strict action against him.

Following the incident, FIA additional director, Zain Shaikh, blacklisted Sanjay and seized his official documents.

“He has been instructed to report to the zonal headquarters immediately,” said Zain Shaikh.

Officer Sanjay was performing his duties at the immigration counter of the Federal Investigation Agency at the airport.

PIA flight makes emergency landing at Karachi ... 03:06 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – Passengers of national carrier flight PK-368 had a miraculous escape on Wednesday when a bird struck ...

More From This Category
Why Pakistan has fixed Russian COVID-19 vaccine ...
09:04 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Hania Aamir’s viral dance video leaves fans ...
08:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
PPP announces to join PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on NAB ...
07:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
President Alvi confers military awards on armed ...
06:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Sindh decides to keep schools, shrines open ...
06:22 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Kubra Khan just unfollowed PM Imran Khan, but why?
06:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir’s viral dance video leaves fans awestruck
08:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr