20 passengers killed as coach plunges into in Indus River near Skardu
12:04 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Share
SKARDU - At least twenty passengers were killed and another five got injured after a passenger coaster fell in Indus river near Skardu district on Monday.
According to media reports, the incident occurred at Roundo area of the district where the driver lost control over bus while taking a sharp turn, in result it plummeted into the river.
The Skardu-bound coaster was coming from Rawalpindi.
The rescue teams have recovered eight bodies so far, while the rescue operation is underway with teams shifting the injured to nearby hospitals.
-
- Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt09:49 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Paris airport chief tests positive for Coronavirus09:43 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day with Pakistani female ...06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Bollywood stars express their condolences on death of comedy legend Amanullah
02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Aurat- a tribute: Ali Zafar pays homage to women02:22 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019