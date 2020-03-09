Meghan Markle stuns in red cape dress with Prince Harry at The Mountbatten Festival Of Music
Meghan Markle turned heads Saturday night when she attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside her husband, Prince Harry.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. The Duke, who is Captain General @RoyalMarines joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. #MFM2020 Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Harry dressed sharply in a suit, while Meghan donned a red cape dress paired with matching red suede heels and clutch. Meghan was all smiles, entering while holding hands with Harry, who wore red royal attire.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they attended one of their final public engagements before they step back as senior royals on March 31.
Such a bittersweet moment (I’m not crying, you’re crying!) 🥺 Harry & Meghan received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they attended one of their final public engagements before they step back as senior royals. This was also likely the last engagement Harry attended as Captain General of the Royal Marines. ❤️
The annual festival, held at London's Royal Albert Hall, features the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines. The festival brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
This year, the performance marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos.
Harry and Markle’s final royal appearance will be on Monday for the Commonwealth Service at Westminister Abbey with the queen, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
