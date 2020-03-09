Meghan Markle stuns in red cape dress with Prince Harry at The Mountbatten Festival Of Music

Meghan Markle turned heads Saturday night when she attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Harry dressed sharply in a suit, while Meghan donned a red cape dress paired with matching red suede heels and clutch. Meghan was all smiles, entering while holding hands with Harry, who wore red royal attire.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall as they attended one of their final public engagements before they step back as senior royals on March 31.

The annual festival, held at London's Royal Albert Hall, features the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines. The festival brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

This year, the performance marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos.

Harry and Markle’s final royal appearance will be on Monday for the Commonwealth Service at Westminister Abbey with the queen, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!