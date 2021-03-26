Saba Qamar's husband-to-be lands in hot water following shocking revelations by 'ex-girlfriend'

Lollywood's leading actress Saba Qamar is surely an actress par excellence who is a true fashionista of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With killer looks and a charming persona, Qamar is back in the headlines with a possible wedding on cards.

With curiosity among fans, the 36-year-old star confirmed the news of tying the knot with blogger Azeem Khan, which took the internet by storm.

Yet, it seems like everything is not gold and glitters, as a girl named Ujala Ali Khan has come forward with unexpected allegations on Saba's beau Azeem Khan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-03-26/shocking-revelations-about-saba-qamar-s-husband-to-be-1616774916-9732.jpeg

Giving insight into her traumatic encounter with Azeem, the girl shared how he has affected her in long notes. Moreover, Ujala says that Khan has stolen her content related to female sexuality from a closed group and shared it on his social media accusing her.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-03-26/shocking-revelations-about-saba-qamar-s-husband-to-be-1616774916-3561.jpeg

The sudden exposure of her private information resulted in the girl getting rape and death threats.

Further, Ujala Khan also shared a click which she took with Saba Qamar in Dubai and has also advised her to open her eyes because the guy is a very dangerous one.

Earlier, talking to a media outlet, the Cheekh star confirmed she was indeed getting married! “Yes, I have found the person I’d like to settle down with,” Qamar revealed. “If everything goes well, I will be tying the knot very soon.”

Qamar said as for now, she was in love and absolutely loves it. In addition to this, the Hindi Medium star also excitedly explained that the gentleman was in fact the Khan who commented under her picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

Khan is a successful Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur. He hails from Karachi but is currently based in Sydney. Without delving into detail, Qamar preferred to remain mum about the wedding dates and refused to reveal any further details.

