Watch Neha Kakkar partying in pool with husband and friends

Holi festival's celebrations have kicked in style at Neha Kakkar and hubby Rohanpreet Singh house as they throw a lavish pool party.

Celebrating their first festival post-marriage, the newly wedded couple are having the time of their life. Their close friends and family joined them as they all cheered and had fun at the pool party.

Looking adorable in a black crop top, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she can be seen in a pool with hubby Rohanpreet, Tony Kakkar and friends.

"Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre #Holi fun with Family at homeeee.. Song: #TeraSuit ????"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Rohanpreet also posted the same video and captioned it, "Tere sath main Rani @nehakakkar Holi Khelungaaa!! Loveeee #TeraSuit @tonykakkar Bhaiii!! "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

In the video, the vibe of the party has been set as they all dance and groove to Tony Kakkar's latest 'Tera Suit' song.

Neha and Rohan tied the knot in October last year in beautiful traditional Indian ceremonies.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar's song 'Marjaneya' featuring Bigg Boss couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla released recently.