Haseeb Pasha reveals PTV might revive 'Ainak Wala Jin'
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Ainak Wala Jinn is among the biggest TV show ever viewed in Pakistan. Produced by PTV, the show was aired for four seasons, becoming a fan favourite. Due to the hit that the show was, it was re-aired twice after its initial run, to great public appreciation.

Now, PTV s planning to revive the memories of the good old days by telecasting Ainakwala Jinn. In a recent conversation, Haseeb Pasha, a TV star and man behind the show revealed the future plans for the show,

“I recently had a conversation with some PTV officials at the Lahore station and they expressed their desire to revive the show on the miniscreen,” said Mr Pasha. 

Asked why the play went off the screen in 2002, Mr Pasha said the programme was over because of a lack of interest of producers and others in the PTV. Hafeez Tahir was the creator, producer and writer of this show and he had immense interest in this production. After his (Mr Tahir’s) retirement, Mr Pasha said, no one bothered to keep the show rolling.

He said the show with new looks had been taking place at the Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall, since February 2022 and a puppet theatre been incorporated into the show a couple of weeks ago. This puppet theatre had an extended history; it was introduced three decades ago by Samina Ahmed, TV artiste and producer, who used to be the Deputy Director Programmes at the Lahore Arts Council.

