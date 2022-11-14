Ahsan Khan's latest T20WC22 reel will leave you in fits

Lollywood's accomplished actor who can "live here and there" is none other than Ahsan Khan. The British-Pakistani actor recently found himself sailing in two boats at a time during the T20 World Cup 22 between Pakistan and England. The Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay actor shared an Instagram reel that proved where his loyalties lie.

For starters, Khan was quoted in an interview stating that he is a British-Asian actor who lives here and there as well. The interview prompted a plethora of memes, finally testing Khan's loyalty when England and Pakistani cricket teams played opposite each other on Sunday.

In the said Instagram video shared on the Takkay Ki Ayegi Barat actor's handle, Khan can be seen cheering for the winning team and switching his jersey to show his support. When the Mere Qatil Mere Dildar star's friend suggests that Pakistan is winning, Khan's jersey changes to Green.

When his friend, who is seemingly supporting Pakistan, suggests that England is winning, the Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat star switches his jersey to red color.

Confused, the 41-year-old actor's friend asks him why is he cheering for both teams, to which Khan responds with a smirk. “I live here and there, so yeah!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Prior to the rib-tickling video, Khan was asked multiple times by netizens who would he support in the WC'22 final. In response, the Fraud actor shared an Instagram video clarifying that his support is for Pakistan.

On the work front, Khan's recent projects include Alif, Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Meray Humnasheen, and Fraud.