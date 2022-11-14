'Joyland' director deems ministry's 'sudden U-Turn' unconstitutional
Share
Joyland director Saim Sadiq has shared the news about receiving a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The film, despite getting clearance from all censor boards, might not see the light of day in the country of its origin, thanks to “written complaints” from people claiming it features indecent and immoral content.
Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on Saturday simply tweeted the letter initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast that deemed the previously certified film ‘uncertified’.
Now, Joyland’s director Saim has responded to the ministry’s sudden intervention. 'Please help us in by getting our voice to #ReleaseJoyland seen and heard by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Minister @marriyum_aurangzeb @shehbazsharif'
View this post on Instagram
Joyland was slated for a release on November 18 in Pakistan. The film has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. The film stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq in pivotal roles.
Unlocking a major milestone, Saim Saddiq's film featured a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country.
Sarwat Gilani reacts to ban on Joyland release in ... 06:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
The first-ever Pakistani film to secure an award at Cannes Film Festival before receiving a 10-minute-long standing ...
- Over 2 million visitors from 112 countries send out inspiring message ...08:57 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
-
- Ahsan Khan's latest T20WC22 reel will leave you in fits07:11 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad stuns in her Nikkah pictures05:31 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022