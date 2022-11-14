'Joyland' director deems ministry's 'sudden U-Turn' unconstitutional

Joyland director Saim Sadiq has shared the news about receiving a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The film, despite getting clearance from all censor boards, might not see the light of day in the country of its origin, thanks to “written complaints” from people claiming it features indecent and immoral content.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on Saturday simply tweeted the letter initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast that deemed the previously certified film ‘uncertified’.

Now, Joyland’s director Saim has responded to the ministry’s sudden intervention. 'Please help us in by getting our voice to #ReleaseJoyland seen and heard by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Minister @marriyum_aurangzeb @shehbazsharif'

Joyland was slated for a release on November 18 in Pakistan. The film has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. The film stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq in pivotal roles.

Unlocking a major milestone, Saim Saddiq's film featured a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country.