Sarwat Gilani reacts to ban on Joyland release in Pakistan

Noor Fatima
06:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Sarwat Gilani reacts to ban on Joyland release in Pakistan
Source: Saim Sadiq (Instagram)
The first-ever Pakistani film to secure an award at Cannes Film Festival before receiving a 10-minute-long standing ovation may not be released in Pakistan with the current situation at hand.

Saim Sadiq's Joyland celebrates the theme of love between a straight and transgender individual, and the former's struggle to grow up in a patriarchal society. The internationally acclaimed film is shy of a week from its release in Pakistani cinemas but is facing a major setback. As the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting canceled Joyland's exhibition license issued months ago, Lollywood celebrities are raising their concern on social media platforms and urging the ban to be lifted.

A copy of the ministry’s notification was shared on Twitter by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan that read that the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Islamabad granted the censor certificate on August 17 this year. However, after receiving complaints that “the film contains highly objectionable material which does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ’decency and morality; as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979,” the federal government thence declared Joyland “uncertified”.

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani, who is one of the lead stars of Joyland, took to Twitter suggesting that a “paid smear campaign” has pressured the authorities to halt the film's screening.

Gilani's tweets read, “Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people!” she wrote. Gilani also said that no one forcing anyone to watch it so similarly no one should be forced to not watch the film. 

“Don’t insult their intelligence and our hard work,” the Jawani Phir Nahi Aani actress concluded.

Singer Abdullah Siddiqui, who made music for Joyland, took to Instagram stories and wrote, “They’re doing it again! There are smear campaigns to ban Joyland. A dark day for all artists in Pakistan yet again. We need your support to make sure we don’t let these violent, insensitive, extremists win again.” 

Celebrities including Mira Sethi, Sanam Saeed, Fatima Bhutto, and Osman Khalid Butt also slammed the 'unfair' ban.

Joyland was slated for a release on November 18 in Pakistan. The film has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. The film stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq in pivotal roles. Unlocking a major milestone, Saim Saddiq's film featured a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country. 

