‘Joyland’: First-ever Cannes winning film on trans dancer to be screened in Pakistan ‘in time’
Share
Joyland, the first Pakistan film to win awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, will be released in Pakistan at a suitable times, announced film director Saim Sadiq.
The movie won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie and the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.
Joyland stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq. Unlocking a major milestone, Saim Saddiq's film featured a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country.
Responding to queries about the release of the movie in Pakistan, Sadiq said: “Yes! Joyland will be screening in Pakistan and UK, and US and Melbourne, Toronto, etc. At festivals and then in theaters. In good time”.
Asking fans to wait for it, he said: “We’ll share updates soon as we can”.
Sadiq also revealed that the movie is now being released in Sydney.
Joyland’s producer Sarmad Khoosat also dropped hints about release of the movie in Pakistan. He said that the award-winning feature film will screened at good time.
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Joyland's Saim ... 07:25 PM | 31 May, 2022
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq on his movie Joyland being awarded ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Shehbaz government vows to shorten loadshedding hours amid longer ...01:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in Multan tomorrow12:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after losing court battle to ...11:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Boycott India! Faysal Quraishi urges everyone to protest blasphemous ...10:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022