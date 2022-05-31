Priyanka Chopra congratulates Joyland's Saim Sadiq for winning big at Cannes 2022
Share
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq on his movie Joyland being awarded at Cannes 2022.
Needless to say, the short yet sweet exchange between Chopra and Sadiq is winning hearts online. The Quantico actor took to Instagram and posted a series of stories to appreciate the awardees at Cannes.
Taking to social media, Priyanka posted photos of the Asian teams among the awardees. She started off with Joyland and mentioned the awards that they bagged. The movie won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie and the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.
Sadiq thanked the Baywatch actor who are-shared and congratulated the filmmaker personally as well.
Joyland stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq. It is the story of an effeminate married man who falls for a transgender woman, which raises the tension between the conventional image his family wants him to fall into and the freedom he discovers to live a life of his choosing.
The Pakistani film beat off several other strong entries, including Close by Belgian director Lukas Dhont and Tchaikovsky's Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov, both hot contenders for the Cannes Festival's top Palme d'Or award which will be announced on Saturday.
‘Joyland’: Pakistan celebrates historic win ... 07:08 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistani film Joyland has won the country’s first-ever award at Cannes Film Festival 2022, leaving the entire ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- How much will this year's Hajj cost for Pakistanis under govt scheme?08:47 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Sindh kicks off much-awaited Rescue 1122 service with over 50 ...08:18 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs9,000 (Check updated ...07:44 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
- Imran Khan reacts to leaked audio tape controversy07:01 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
-
- Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming to Pakistan?06:09 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022