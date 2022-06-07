Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after losing court battle to Johnny Depp

NEW YORK – A man from Saudi Arabia has extended a marriage proposal to Hollywood star Amber Heard, days after she lost a multi-million-dollar defamation battle against former husband Johnny Depp.

An Instagram account called Bee4andafter_kw has shared an audio message in which the Saudi national has proposed to Heard.

"Amber... since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I've noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don't appreciate that. I am better than that old man," the Saudi man said in the voice note, translated by Gulf News.

Last week, Depp won a defamation case against his ex-wife Heard who had accused him of domestic abuse.

A jury in Fairfaz, Virginia, issued ruling in favour of Depp after weeks long hectic testimony in the $100 million defamation suit. The jury found Heard’s statement about her marriage false and aimed at maligning the ex-husband.

The court has awarded the Pirates of The Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Following the verdict, the 58-year-old actor issued a statement, saying: “The jury gave me my life back”.

Reacting to the verdict, Amber Heard termed it a "setback" for women.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," she said in a statement.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she said.

Depp, who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017, sued her for $50 million over an newspaper article in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Later, she filed a countersuit against him for $100 million over defamation.