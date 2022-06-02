Pakistani stars react to Johnny Depp's defamation win against Amber Heard
Web Desk
03:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Pakistani stars react to Johnny Depp's defamation win against Amber Heard
Source: Instagram
Share

Hollywood actors and former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation battle have finally concluded as a jury ruled in favour of Depp and said that his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him in an op-ed published in The Washington Post, back in 2018.

The weeks of court hearings and days of deliberations involved examining the explicit and graphic evidence of verbal, emotional and sexual abuse put forward by both parties for weeks.

While Depp won the case, the Virginia jury in some aspects ruled in favour of Heard as well. For damages, the jury awarded Depp $15 million from Heard, which the judge reduced to $10.35 million to comply with state limits on punitive damages, while the panel awarded Heard $2 million. Ever since the verdict, fans from across the globe are celebrating Depp’s historic win, noting that #Mentoo can be victims of abuse.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistani actors and singers, who were following the trial, took to their social media handles and expressed their two cents on the matter.

Johnny Depp ‘at peace’ after winning ... 09:22 AM | 2 Jun, 2022

Hollywood star Johnny Depp won a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard who had accused him of domestic ...

More From This Category
Video of Atif Aslam hugging his female fan goes ...
05:50 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Hania Aamir's new workout video goes viral
05:14 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash ...
04:53 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar goes bold in revealing dress at Kamli ...
04:33 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video goes ...
03:10 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Johnny Depp ‘at peace’ after winning ...
09:22 AM | 2 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of Atif Aslam hugging his female fan goes viral
05:50 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr