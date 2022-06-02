Pakistani stars react to Johnny Depp's defamation win against Amber Heard
Hollywood actors and former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation battle have finally concluded as a jury ruled in favour of Depp and said that his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him in an op-ed published in The Washington Post, back in 2018.
The weeks of court hearings and days of deliberations involved examining the explicit and graphic evidence of verbal, emotional and sexual abuse put forward by both parties for weeks.
While Depp won the case, the Virginia jury in some aspects ruled in favour of Heard as well. For damages, the jury awarded Depp $15 million from Heard, which the judge reduced to $10.35 million to comply with state limits on punitive damages, while the panel awarded Heard $2 million. Ever since the verdict, fans from across the globe are celebrating Depp’s historic win, noting that #Mentoo can be victims of abuse.
Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistani actors and singers, who were following the trial, took to their social media handles and expressed their two cents on the matter.
I wish Johnny Depp would now give a statement waiving all Amber Heard’s damages, saying it was never about the money, urge the trolls to stand down & wish her well.— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) June 1, 2022
Stanford Law professor Michele Dauber called the decision to telecast the Depp/Heard trial “the single worst decision I can think of in the context of intimate partner violence and sexual violence in recent history."
She was right.— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 1, 2022
Even a true empath could only understand a small percentage of what Johnny Depp must’ve gone through. The truth remains that no verdict or amount of money can bring him back 6 prime years of his life. The art he could’ve produced. Smiles he could’ve brought. #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/374b2dlMGN— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 2, 2022
But what I really disliked was the vile, misogynistic abuse (online) directed at Amber, I read some truly despicable things.— Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) June 1, 2022
Abuse has no gender. June off to a good start. #JohnnyDepp— Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) June 1, 2022
