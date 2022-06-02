Ex-PM Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail in ‘Azadi March’ cases
Federal cops lodge cases against senior PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, for riots during 'Azadi March'
ISLAMABAD – The Peshawar High Court has granted transit bail to former Pakistani premier Imran Khan till June 25 in several cases registered against him in connection with the ‘Azadi March’.
Reports in local media said the firebrand politician filed a plea through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan and appeared before the court while the petition was heard by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.
The bail is set at Rs50,000 and two personal guarantors. The court instructed PTI chief to appear before the Islamabad Sessions Court by June 25.
Last week, capital police lodged separate cases against 150 people including PTI Chairman along with party leaders including Asad Qaiser, and Asad Umar.
Khan and other PTI leaders were booked for abetment, rioting armed with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, obstructing public service, disobedience, assault on a public servant, causing damage, and mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.
Azadi marchers barged through barricades to make their way to the capital and were met with tear gas as law enforcers thwarted PTI leaders and activists to storm the capital.
SC seeks reports from ISI, IB and police over ... 10:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered DG Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, and ...
Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to former federal energy minister Hammad Azhar in a similar case in the Punjab capital.
Imran Khan among several PTI leaders booked for ... 09:07 PM | 26 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan and several leaders of his party were booked in two separate cases ...




