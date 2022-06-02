Saba Qamar goes bold in revealing dress at Kamli premiere
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar's style statements are always on point and the fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to what the diva has in store.
For the promotional events of her film 'Kamli', the Hindi Medium actor is always dressed to perfection and winning hearts.
This time around, Saba was styled to perfection at the Lahore premiere of Kamli where she was a sight to behold in a gorgeous sleeveless blue dress. Oozing panache and grace in the timeless old glam look, she looked stunning.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her 'revealing' clothes while others praised her fashion choices.
Mocked and trolled by the moral brigade, the Baaghi star's wardrobe choices drew widespread critique.
On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.
