Saba Qamar shares when she’s getting married (VIDEO)
09:25 AM | 31 May, 2022
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has dropped a hint about schedule of her wedding while shyinh away from revealing the name of her groom-to-be. 

While promoting her new film Kamli at a TV show, the gorgeous star was asked by a fan: “When she will get married?”

Saba Qamar replied that she may tied the knot by the end of this year. 

Recently, she was gifted a room full of flowers by someone named “Shanoo” and people were excited to know the person who has given such adorable gift. 

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

Watch – Saba Qamar gets emotional at ... 07:11 PM | 30 May, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar got overwhelmed with emotions after getting appreciation for her impeccable acting at the ...

