‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash over chit-chat with Indian actor Kartik Aaryan

Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen was ecstatic as she had the perfect fan moment with Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan as the latter had uttered the famous Pawri catchline in his Bollywood film Bhool Bhulayyan 2.

Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram handle, Mobeen revealed that she had a short chat with the Luka Chuppi star and captioned it, “Day Made”.

The majority of the fans slammed the Sinf e Aahan star. Other keyboard warriors thought that Dananeer and others stars should stop obsessing over B-town stars.

Bollywood film Bhool Bhulayyan 2 is released in theatres on May 20 and stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles.

The 19-year-old “pawri” girl shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent. The short video shot by the influencer in the Nathiagali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded on Instagram showed a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.