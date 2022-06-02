Hania Aamir's new workout video goes viral

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir's beautiful looks and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 25-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, the fashionista gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique. However, the fans were left amused as the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star got distracted because of her OCD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat.