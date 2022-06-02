Video of Atif Aslam hugging his female fan goes viral
Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 39-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for herself.
Now, the Dil Dyan Gallan actor is winning hearts with her adorable interaction with his biggest fan girl. He made a fan's day by spending some downtime with her.
Needless to say, the fangirl was definitely super excited about the meeting and expressed her enthusiasm on social media handles.
On the work front, Atif Aslam left the fans enthralled with his rocking live performance of the Pakistan Super League's anthem at an impressive opening ceremony at the National Stadium.
