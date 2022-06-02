Moody's downgrades Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative

Waqar Wamiq
05:29 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Moody's downgrades Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative
Source: File photo
Share

NEW YORK – Moody's Investors Services has downgraded Pakistan's outlook from 'stable' to 'negative', in wake of heightened external vulnerability risk and uncertainty to secure additional external financing to meet its needs, the agency announced on Thursday.

“Pakistan's weak institutions and governance strength add uncertainty around the future direction of macroeconomic policy, including whether the country will complete the current IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and maintain a credible policy path that supports further financing,” said Moody's in an official statement.

The rating agency however affirmed B3 local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings as well as the (P)B3 senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programme rating of the cash strapped country.

Moody's maintained that Pakistan would conclude its seventh review under the IMF EFF programme by the second half of this calendar year and would maintain its engagement with the Fund, leading to additional financing from other bilateral and multilateral partners.

The US-based company maintained that it expects Islamabad’s current account to remain under significant pressure, on the back of elevated global commodity prices through 2022 and 2023.

It projects the current account deficit to come in at 4.5-5% of GDP for the current year, slightly wider than expected.

The South Asian country is currently in talks with the global lender on the seventh review of the EFF programme.

Govt decides to complete term amid deepening ... 03:45 PM | 23 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The coalition partners have decided that the incumbent government will complete its constitutional ...

The country of nearly 221 million is in financial crisis amid political upheaval in the past two months. Officials raised the local fuel prices last week under the stern condition to resume the IMF program. 

Pakistan hopes for revival of $6 billion IMF ... 02:13 PM | 29 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail hoped that Pakistan would reach a staff-level agreement with the ...

More From This Category
Imran seeks 'neutrals' intervention to save ...
04:10 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail in ‘Azadi ...
03:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Motorway police introduce new system to track ...
02:45 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Farhan Junejo thankful after cleared by NCA in ...
02:32 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan ‘unfit for public office,’ says PM ...
01:43 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Joint logo launched as Pakistan, Turkey celebrate ...
12:59 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of Atif Aslam hugging his female fan goes viral
05:50 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr