Govt decides to complete term amid deepening political, economic crisis
ISLAMABAD – The coalition partners have decided that the incumbent government will complete its constitutional term amid intensifying demand for snap elections by PTI and worsening economic situation in the country, it emerged on Monday.
The decision, according to media reports, was made in meeting held last night to discuss the political situation in the country after PTI chairman Imran Khan announced to launch long march on May 25 against the government.
The PML-N led government also decided to take tough decision to tackle the economic crisis and revive International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan programme.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who headed to Doha for second round of talks with IMF, said that tough measures will be take in next couple of days.
The global lender has demanded the withdraw subsidies on petrol and electricity while the Pakistani government is not ready to end the relief package announced by its predecessor PTI.
The allied parties' heads met last night to discuss the unstable political situation in the country after the announcement of a long march towards Islamabad by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
On Sunday, former prime minister Imran Khan announced an Azadi March to Islamabad on May 25 to seek early election and dissolution of the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to not allow the PTI to stage sit-in in the federal capital.
Ex-PM Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march ... 05:58 PM | 22 May, 2022
PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called on the masses to reach Islamabad on May 25 for getting rid of the ‘imported ...

